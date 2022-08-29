Video: Britain's Got Talent's next star? Charlotte writes poignant songs in memory of auntie

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Capindale, of Tetney, has written a number of songs in memory of her auntie Donna Clark, and is raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, who tried to save her life.

Donna was just 42 when she died of complications related to Covid-19 in March this year, and the air ambulance attended and took her to hospital when she went into cardiac arrest, and was sadly pronounced braindead shortly after.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her death shook her family, and Charlotte channeled a lot of her grief into song.

Charlotte Capindale with a photo of her auntie Donna.

She said: “When she died I went upstairs and wrote a couple of lines, then came back to it a few days later and showed my mum, who said I needed to finish it and we’d play it at her funeral.

"I wrote it about how I was feeling at the time and how I couldn’t believe what had happened.”

The resulting song was the hauntingly beautiful My Angel, and when Donna’s birthday came around on Tuesday, she wrote Partying in the Sky as a tribute to her much-loved aunt.

So far, Charlotte, who attends Somercotes Academy, has raised more than £150 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, and you can make a donation to her cause at her GoFundMe page here or offline by calling 07752 143354

Susan Capindale with her daughter Charlotte and niece Sarah Clark, 14

Charlotte’s mum Susan said the whole family had been helped by Charlotte’s songs to process their grief, and that Donna had always been a fan of Charlotte’s singing and songwriting.

She had even said that Charlotte should enter Britain's Got Talent with her songs, and wanting to fulfill her wishes, Charlotte entered the competition and was thrilled to be invited to audition for the judges in person for next year’s competition.

"We’re absolutely ecstatic for her, she’s so talented and my sister would be so proud of her,” Susan added.

Keep an eye out for Charlotte’s audition in series 16 of Britain’s Got talent, date to be confirmed.