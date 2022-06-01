VIDEO: Bubble-blowing tribute to Bethany and DJ

Tuesday May 31 2022 marks one year since Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren ‘DJ’ Henson were murdered by her ex-partner in Louth.

Carooline Vincent, Bethany’s mum and nan, Joy Smith, have paid tribute to their beloved daughter and grand-daughter, and grandson and great-grandson, in a poignant tribute this week (available to read here).

So on Tuesday, Louth's new domestic abuse charity Be Their Voice organised a gathering at Charles Street Recreation Ground where around 20 people gathered to remember Bethany and DJ by blowing bubbles on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

Members of the Be Their Voice committee at the bubble-blowing tribute to Bethany and DJ.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Parkin, Be Their Voice’s chairman, said: “It’s a sad day and a poignant day, I remember Bethany and DJ and our thoughts are with Caroline and their whole family.

"We want tonight to be show of support for them, a sign that we’ll always remember Bethany and DJ, as a community and further afield.

"We want to act to stop domestic abuse, if there’s a message that has come through from what’s happened, it’s that. When people see early signs of control and coercion, they need to reach out, not necessarily through an official agency – it could be to a friend or a relative, but reaching out and talking early is the best way to stop this kind of abuse happening again.

“That’s our mission at Be Their Voice – that we stop this happening again.”

The bubble-blowing tribute to Bethany and DJ.

All of those gathered then began to blow bubbles to remember Bethany and DJ, and the air was soon filled with colourful bubbles, thankfully as the rain, which had poured down all day, cleared.

A candle was lit by the committee and a balloon was released into the sky by the crowd.

Well-wishers also scattered forget-me-not seeds in the wild-flower area at the recreation ground to create a permanent memorial of the mother and son taken too soon.