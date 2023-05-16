The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster flew a special route over all of Lincolnshire's 28 Bomber Command bases this evening in honour of the audacious mission, codenamed Operation Chastise.

Locally, the tour included Strubby, the former 207 Squadron Lancaster base at RAF Spilsby and East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre, where it is understood the Just Jane Lancaster had taxied onto the runway to greet it.

For those who turned out to be part of the historic commemoration, it was just a taste of what residents would have experienced on the night of the raid on May 16-17, when 19 Lancaster bombers from 617 Squadron took off from RAF Scampton to destroy dams in Nazi Germany's industrial heartland and cut off vital supplies in the Ruhr Valley.

Two dams were destroyed during the Dambusters Raid, using Sir Barnes Wallis' revolutionary bouncing bombs, while another was damaged.

The Lancaster approaching the RAF Spilsby memorial.

Despite the success of the mission, there were some heavy losses, with eight of the 19 bombers involved shot down and 53 airmen killed.

Paul Valleley, of the Friends of RAF Spilsby, was at the memorial in Great Steeping which marks the site of the former base and pays tribute to those who lost their lives.

As the Lancaster banked and headed towards East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre, he said: “What a great experience.

"The Lancaster Came almost directly over the memorial.

"It’s been superb – and what a lovely night for it. A really fabulous commemoration.

”It doesn’t bare thinking about what people went through. The Dambusters Raid was such a technical fete and people really needed it at that time.

"Things hadn’t been going well. It was a real boost of moral.

“It’s important anniversaries like this are remembered and that the Dambusters raid was one mission in an overall campaign that cost 57,000 men.

"That needs to be remembered.”

Cars were parked along a two-mile stretch of road at Great Steeping, with people choosing what they believed would be the best vantage point to catch a glimpse of the Lancaster before it headed of to East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre.

Amongst them was Sharon Tointon, of Boston, who went along in memory of her uncle Harry Birch, who lost his life on a mission as part of Jack Ryan’s crew over Landsberg in 1944.

"It’s been really emotional,” she said. “I wanted to be here for my uncle and I am so pleased I came.”

RAF Spilsby lost 82 Lancasters in operation with eight more crashing in Britain. Of the crews, 510, including a number of ground personnel, were killed, 103 became POWs and 30 evaded capture to return home. 44 Squadron also lost 19 Lancasters flying from Spilsby with 89 crew killed, 38 becoming POWs and 2 evading. ​

The base, located three miles east of the market town, was constructed in 1942 – 1943.

Today very little of the airfield remains. The runways were torn up to be used as aggregate for the Humber Bridge.