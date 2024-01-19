VIDEO: 'Deer hunting' at Tanglewood care home to end 'silly season'!

​Residents of a Horncastle care home were sad to see the end of the Christmas period, but their ‘deer’ carers found a novel way of cheering them up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Tanglewood Care Home in Horncastle decided to mark the Twelfth Night of Christmas, on January 6, with a spot of ‘deer hunting’ in the home as a fun activity for the residents.

Activities Coordinator at Tanglewood, Anna Maria Vesey, explained: “In times gone by, the Twelfth Night of Christmas was not only the traditional end of the Christmas season, but also a particular time for fun and games and general silliness to round off the season of festivities, and we are always finding ways to have fun and share a giggle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the activities team at Tanglewood wanted to mark this traditional end to the Christmas season with something different, and decided to hold their own version of a deer hunt with members of staff taking on the role of the deer and residents the hunters.

'Deer' Anna Maria Vesey is fired at by residents.

Wearing antlers hiding around some of the now undressed Christmas Trees and the furniture, Anna Maria and the team tried to escape the onslaught of foam bullets fired from Nerf guns by the residents in the lounge.

“We played for well over an hour, not really even wanting to stop for lunch because everyone was having such a good a time!” Anna Maria added, “Both residents and the staff were crying with laughter.

"The videos and photographs honestly do not do justice to the amount of fun that we all had.”

For more information on Tanglewood Care Home, call 01507 527265 or visit