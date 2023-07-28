VIDEO: Dinosaur invasion at wildlife park to mark International Tiger Day

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is preparing for a dinosaur invasion this weekend as part of its International Tiger Day celebrations.

Families will be transported to prehistoric times and come face-to-face with incredibly detailed and realistic dinosaurs, promised to wow children and provide with some brilliant photo opportunities.

International Tiger Day is an occasion that holds immense significance for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists worldwide.

However, while the day will be filled with joy and entertainment, the wildlife park in Frisney is also raising awareness for tiger conservation and the work it carries out. Every visit contributes to the park’s efforts in protecting these magnificent creatures.

A captivating and realist display of dinosaurs will be on show.

As well as dinosaurs, other attractions planned for Saturday are:

1, GroupTogether Ltd GIANT climbing wall and slide – Experience the thrill of bouncing and sliding on a colossal bouncy castle that guarantees endless fun for all ages.

2. ICOL (Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire) – Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and traditions of India as talented Indian dancers showcase their mesmerizing performances. Explore stalls offering unique items and indulge in the intricate beauty of henna art, which might lead to a colorful and joyful experience!

3. Lincs66 - Facepaint, Balloons and Glitter: Unleash your inner fantasy with captivating face paint, balloons, and sparkles, and let your imagination run wild. Meet enchanting Ariel and Jasmine princesses who will make your day even more magical.

Celebrate International Tiger Day at the Lincolshire Wildlife Park

4. Bollywood Stilt Walker and Bubble Artist: Witness the artistry of a stilt walker adorned in Bollywood-inspired attire, adding a touch of grandeur to the event. Be amazed by the mesmerizing bubble artist, delighting both young and old with stunning bubble displays.

5. Lincolnshire Libraries: Engage in creativity and storytelling with Lincolnshire Libraries, who bring along crafts and captivating stories for an immersive experience.

6. Kirsty's Sweet Treats: Satisfy your sweet tooth with an array of delectable treats from Kirsty's Sweet Treats, offering a delightful assortment of cakes that will make your taste buds sing!

