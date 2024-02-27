Twenty-two new jobs have been confirmed as a result of the £1.3 million expansion at the Red Lion pub, which now forms part of the gateway to the main shopping street of Lumley Road.

The redevelopment work at the Wetherspoons pub harks back to the building’s evolution as the Red Lion Pub and Hotel.

It includes expansion into former betting shop premises, which was part of the original hotel built in 1881, to increase the customer area.

The pub also includes a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bar, new bespoke carpet, new lighting and furniture- as well as upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

The external area and the circulation of the merged public house has also been improved.

Situated on the corner of Roman Bank and Lumley Road, the pub was first opened as a Wetherspoon in July 1997.

Formerly the Lion Hotel, dates back to 1881, when it was opened under the ownership of building contractor-turned-landlord Samuel Clarke from Nottinghamshire.

It has been managed by Abbey Gibb since 2014, who was joined outside by Gary Starr of Neverland Theatre for the official ribbon cutting.

She said: “We are really excited to finally be back open after six weeks.

"The £1.3 million investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Skegness itself.

“I am delighted that we have also been able to create 22 new jobs in the town and that is ongoing if anyone is looking for work.

“Myself and my team are so excited to finally be able to welcome customers back into The Red Lion and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look, larger pub.

”I am so proud to be the manager here and be able to show them the changes.”

Gary Starr, whose theatre is just around the corner in Prince George Street, said he was honoured to be invited to cut the ribbon.

"Our team have been regular over the years after performances because it is so close to us.

"I think the renovations are breathtaking and it is nice to see the artwork is a nod to Skegness’s heritage as a seaside resort.

"It is also good to see Wetherspoons investing in Skegness, which has to be good for the town.”

Phil Gaskell, chairman of Coastal Access for All, was one of the first customers and we caught him enjoying a cup of coffee.

"The coffee is always good here,” he said. “I think the pub looks great. It needed modernising but it is nice to see it now harks back to its history as a hotel. I think it will be really good for the town.”

Ashton Weston was tucking into a breakfast muffin. “I’m down here to set up my caravan as I have bar work in Chapel St Leonards in the summer.

"I’ve been in here before the work was done but I think it looks amazing.

"It’s a fantastic facility for people to pop in after getting off the train for breakfast or lunch before heading to the seafront.”

The Red Lion pub will be open from 8am until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day.

Children, accompanied by an adult, are welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.

1 . Reopening of Red Lion, Skegness It's open: Pictured at the ribbon cutting are (from left) Jade Ogden, Samantha Clayton, Abbey Gibb - manager, Gary Starr and David Pell Photo: David Dawson

2 . Re-opening of Red Lion, Skegness The refurbished exterior of the Red Lion pub in Skegness. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Re-opening of Red Lion, Skegness Formerly the Lion Hotel, the pub dates back to 188. Photo: Archives

4 . Re-opening of Red Lion, Skegness Manager, Abbey Gibb, at the bar of the refurbished Red Lion pub. Photo: David Dawson