VIDEO: Excitement as otter or mink is spotted in boating lake in Skegness

Originally thought to be a European otter, some of our online readers believe it could be a mink.

As far as anyone knew, this would the first time a European otter has been spotted in these parts.

However, according to Matt Yeadon, of Skegness Natureland, they are common in the UK and in dykes around Lincolnshire.

An otter has been spotted in Skegness boating lake.

No-one is sure how it ended up in the boating lake but Matt says it probably isn't very happy to be there.

"The best cause of action would be to report to the RSPCA so it can be relocated," he said.

When we posted a picture on Facebook, opinion was divided as to what the creature is.

Alison Gardner said: "I saw it today and I really don’t think it was an otter. It looked like a ferret or even a mink by it’s size and tail.

"It was very scared and disoriented."

Jamie Woodhouse said: "The local fishing lakes better be on guard then, or that's them out of business ."

Sharon Rose Ross: "Maybe it’s just me, but that photo doesn’t look particularly like an otter?"

Kirste Tuplin added: "Bless it. Just hope no idiots go trying to catch it and harm it."

Barry Robinson posted the video of the otter or mink exploring the boating lake.