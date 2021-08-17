VIDEO: Family of baby Archie say 'thank you' for helping to make his funeral special

The funeral service of Archie James Rick took place on Friday at St Matthew's Church in Skegness.

His tiny blue Dumbo-themed coffin was surrounded by his teddy and wreaths saying 'Son' and 'Archie'

Archie travelled from his home in Skegness along the seafront to the church in a white fairy tale carriage, drawn by two white horses with blue feather bridle head pieces.

Parents Hayley Collins and David Rick wanted to honour baby Archie's short life with a special funeral.

Amongst the funeral procession were his parents, Hayley Collins and David Rick.

After the service, the funeral procession left the church for interment at St Mary's Churchyard, where Archie was laid to rest next to his brother, Freddie, who tragically also died after being born premature.

A crowdfunding page was organised by Hayley's sister, Chelsea, to help pay for the funeral costs so the family could honour Archie's short life.

Sarah Nothdurft, Funeral Director at Frank Wood Funeralcare, said: "The family wanted to say a huge thank you to all the kind people who donated towards the service."

Donations at the funeral will go to the neonatal ward at Leeds General Infirmary, where Archie was born on July 15 by C-section.

The video is by kind permission of celebrant Jo Wheeler.

