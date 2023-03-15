Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
51 minutes ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
53 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
1 hour ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

VIDEO: Football icon Gazza is 'looking forward to' returning to Boston for Gliderdrome show

He is “looking forward to seeing everyone in Boston again” – where he once played for Boston United FC.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:24 GMT

Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne is taking to the stage at the Gliderdrome this summer with a show discussing his most memorable career moments.

The footballing legend will recount tales from his life on and off the pitch, with some ticket-holders having the opportunity for a meet-and-greet afterwards.

Gazza, who famously turned on the waterworks during England’s World Cup semi-final with Germany in 1990, played his first match with the Pilgrims back in July 2004.

Most Popular
Paul Gascoigne of Boston tries to keep the ball from Alain Goma of Fulham during the Carling Cup second round match between Boston United and Fulham on September 22, 2004 at York Street, Boston. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Paul Gascoigne of Boston tries to keep the ball from Alain Goma of Fulham during the Carling Cup second round match between Boston United and Fulham on September 22, 2004 at York Street, Boston. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Paul Gascoigne of Boston tries to keep the ball from Alain Goma of Fulham during the Carling Cup second round match between Boston United and Fulham on September 22, 2004 at York Street, Boston. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

It was a match for the player that, unsurprisingly, involved tears. Only these were not his own.

Our sports report from 2004 describes how the football icon accidentally landed a ball in the face of a young female mascot for his new team. A tense moment for the Geordie – as the girl was also reportedly the daughter of his new boss at United.

Gazza’s time as a player coach with the Pilgrims only lasted a couple of months – with his final match in the yellow and black shirt being against Fulham in September, 2004.

The stage show is being brought to the Gliderdrome by Nor-Lait Sporting Events, based in Grimsby.

Simon North, from the events company said: “We will be bringing him back to Boston for this one-off thing.

“Paul Gascoigne is one of the greatest talents in football, and will be recounting stories on the night from his career in national and international football, and the players he’s worked with, to the many TV shows he’s been involved in over the years.

“He will also be talking about his time playing for Boston United. There was a little joke he made at the time, that he initially thought it was Boston, America, not Boston, England, that he would be playing for.”

Gazza represented the England team from 1988 to 1998, a period in which he was capped 57 times and scored ten goals.

Tickets available for the show are graded from bronze, through to platinum, with some tickets providing the opportunity for a meet and greet with Gazza.

The show takes place on Saturday, June 25, and will be compered by Jed Stone.

For tickets call the Gliderdrome on 01205 367919 or visit Nor-Lair Sporting Events’ website.

EnglandTicketsGermany