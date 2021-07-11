VIDEO: 'Football's coming home': Fans in Skegness celebrate Euro 2020 final

Just hours after Matteo Berrettini played Hurkacz and became the first Italian in Wimbledon final, pubs and bars were filling with punters ahead of the England - Italy final.

Berrettini lost to Novak Djokovic but the Skegness Italian community were hoping they would have better luck in the Euro 2020 final by getting behind their team.

Tarantino's in Drummond Road, closed early so staff could watch the match, with some of them also going to local pubs.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh, who will be in Skegness working again, appealed to fans - and urged them not to reveal the score.

He tweeted: "I’m not watching the match because I’m working in #Skegness tonight. You can ease my disappointment by: * drinking responsibly * staying safe * being respectful * behaving yourself And don’t tell me the score, I’m taping it."

Local businesses have also been making the most of the retail opportunity, with Phoenix Fitness offering free clothing with orders made online before kick-off if the England side win.

