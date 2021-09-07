VIDEO: Historic signing of covenant giving Armed Forces an official welcome to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Trustees and staff team at the Park in Friskney welcomed the charity's patron, the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis, along with other dignitaries to witness the historic signing this morning (Tuesday).

The Covenant is an ‘Enduring Covenant between the people of the United Kingdom Her Majesty’s Government and all those who have served in the Armed Forces of the Crown and their families’.

What this means is that anyone who serves in the Armed Forces, whether Regular or Reserve, those who have served in the past, and their families, should face no disadvantage compared to other citizens in the provision of public and commercial services.

Nigel the Puma shows he's a pussycat in the presence of Steve Nicholls, CEO of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and guests (from left) Major Mitch Pegg, Sgt Stephen Grant and Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis.

The covenant was signed by Steve Nichols, the Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, and Major Mitch Pegg, Officer Commanding of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment.

During the ceremony, the Lord Lieutenant presented a prestigious award to Sgt Stephen Grant, also from the of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, in recognition of his service at home and abroad.

Mr Nicholls commented: ``We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the Lord Lieutenant of LIncolnshire, who is one of our Patrons, and dignitaries from HM Forces along with our local community to the Park.

"We already offer HM Forces personnel a discounted entry rate to the Park, and we are exploring ways we can work in collaboration with the Forces community."