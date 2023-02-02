VIDEO: Horncastle U15 footballers praised by England Lionesses captain Jill Scott

After taking the pioneering step of changing their shorts from red to black to tackle period anxiety, Horncastle’s footballers have been given a ringing endorsement from one of England’s Lionesses.

In December, the Horncastle News reported that Horncastle Town FC’s U15 Girls team would be playing in new, inclusive black shorts to eradicate any anxiety of playing when on their period – breaking with 150 years of wearing their traditional red shorts.

The shorts were sponsored by Joanne Holderness, owner of Grace's Boutique in Horncastle, and the step by the club received widespread praise.

And now, the girls have been given the thumbs-up from one of the pioneers of England women’s football – none other than Lionesses captain Jill Scott, who recorded a surprise video message for the girls.

U15 footballers Megan Gelder and Jess Frick, Coach Jamie Town, Joanne Holderness, U15 footballers Liv Town, Maisie Farrington and Olivia Sausby-Gallimore.

In the message, she praised the girls for taking such a big step forward:

"I hope this makes you feel a little bit more comfortable, and you’re driving standards for other teams.”

She also wished the girls the best of luck for the football season ahead, and she hopes they enjoy their football and they are supporting each other and working hard.

Coach Jamie Town said the girls were ecstatic and their story has really touched the hearts on football:

The U15s girls watch theirs message on TV.

"For the girls, this was a small gesture from us but it’s had a phenomenal response and the message from Jill Scott was incredible.