The Jolly Fisherman has celebrated his 115th birthday with a party in Skegness.

An iconic character at events throughout the year, Jolly took time out from his engagements this afternoon for a special tea at The Village Church Farm, with staff giving up their day off to prepare the buffet.

The spread even included a birthday cake, specially baked, decorated and donated by the Copper Kettle in Imgoldmells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry, who hosted the party, said it was a special day for Skegness. “The Jolly Fisherman is a great icon for Skegness.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry with the Jolly Fisherman and his 115th birthday cake. Photo: Barry Robinson.

"People have got used to him being around. Many people who are grown up now saw Jolly when they were younger and now they are passing it down to their families.

"They always think of Jolly as a friend.”

Bob Walker, a member of the Chamber of Commerce who is involved in many of the events taking place in the town, said Jolly is as popukar as ever.

"It’s a fabulous day for Jolly and a fabulous day for Skegness to say we have still got our icon.

A mural of the Jolly Fisherman created by Dee Dee Lee (right).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A few years ago when a few of us went on Jolly on Tour marketing Skegness it was absolutely brilliant. We used to take 7,000 bags of brochures promoting the town.

"Everyone wanted a picture with Jolly and they still do today.”

Jolly is based on a 1908 railway poster by John Hassall, which depicts a fisherman skipping along Skegness beach, with the caption 'Skegness is so bracing'.

A statue of him is now the first thing visitors see on leaving the railway station and heading into town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday (Wednesday) Coun Barry visited St Clements Community Hall to see a new mural created by professional variety performer Dee Dee Lee. Dee Dee and her family are currently helping to renovate the hall and her mural shows her interpretation of Jolly on holiday in the resort with his family.