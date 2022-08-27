VIDEO: Joy as disabled Joey, 2, goes into the sea in Ingoldmells for the first time

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smiles say it all for Joey Butterfield, who until now has only been able to watch his siblings playing on the beach at Ingoldmells.

"Joey gets left out quite a lot because he can’t do much,” explained mum Helen Butterfield, who says she hasn’t been able to stop watching the video of her son being wheeled into the sea in a special chair hired from Beach Ability Ingoldmells.

"We was really laughing – belly laughing – which you don’t see much. Normally he has two moods – happy and grumpy.

Joey laughing as he is able to go in the sea for the first time, watched by dad Tom.

" I cried and his dad cried.

”I am so glad we have a video. If you are feeling down just watch the video. It will cheer you up.”

Helen was on holiday from Sheffield at Golden Sands Caravan Park with Joey’s dad, Tom Leathwood, brother Connor, 11, and sister Maisie, 8, when they decided to hire one of the chairs to wheel him across the beach.

Joey was born premature at 27 weeks and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. “He doesn’t like the feel of sand or grass on his feet so it makes it really difficult,” explained Helen. “But he’s just like any kid really and just wants to play on the beach so this chair was a game changer.

"He was able to go in the sea with his brother and sister. I will never forget this day.”

Beach Ability Ingoldmells volunteer Leanne Ellison said moments like this were what the charity is all about.

"I got involved with the charity because my son has cerebral palsy,” she explained. “Joey reminds me of him when he was a toddler so it was wonderful to share that moment with Helen and Tom – I know exactly how it felt.”

Beach Ability Ingoldmells is located on the Promenade off Anchor Lane and was set up to help those who have dificulties accessing the beach thanks to the efforts of the Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans Facebook admin team.