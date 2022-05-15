VIDEO: Joy as paramedics who saved groom's life attend Hogsthorpe couple's wedding blessing

Mick and Kerry Culley were joined by 150 members of their family and friends in glorious sunshine for the ceremony at St Mary’s Church on Saturday..

The couple had married at Louth Register Office in October because they didn’t want to wait after Mick suffered a brain hemorrhage while they were out walking on Salisbury Plane last summer.

A wedding blessing was planned so family and friends could share their joy – and it was made all the more special because the two South Western Ambulance Service paramedics who answered the 999 call when Mick was taken ill travelled up to be special guests at the ceremony.

The wedding blessing of Mick and Kerry Culley took place at St Mary's Church, Hogsthorpe, in the presence of family and friends.

Mick said: “It means everything to both of us to have them here to share our day.

"I was at death’s door and these two paramedics saved my life. I can’t thank them enough for that and for being special guests out our wedding blessing.”

Wearing their uniforms for the ceremony, the paramedics, Fred Fox and Matt Bone from Salisbury Ambulance Station, said it was a great honour to be invited.

Fred said: “It’s wonderful to be here. It’s very rare we get any feedback.

The happy couple are showered with confetti after their wedding blessing.

"This was an unusual incident because as well as answering the initial 999 we were also called to transferred him to the trauma centre so there was continuity of care here.”

Matt added: “It’s a huge honour to be here. We are very grateful to be part of Mick and Kerry’s day and we wish them every happiness.”

The couple met in Hogsthorpe in March 2021 when Kerry, who was also Hogsthorpe Parish clerk at the time, engaged the help of local councillor Mick in helping deliver meals to the vulnerable.

It was one of a number of projects run by the Hogsthorpe Good Neighbour Scheme during the pandemic and in a short space of time, the couple’s love blossomed.

Mick and Kerry Culley after their wedding blessing with paramedics Fred Fox and Matt Bone who saved the groom's life.

Soon the couple was sharing new found happiness with family and in May last year they went to meet Mick's son and his family in Tidmouth in Wiltshire.

However, it was during a walk on Salisbury Plain that Mick collapsed after suffering a brain hemorrhage and Kerry called for an ambulance.

Mick was rushed to Salisbury A & E and transferred to Southampton Hospital, where he underwent a 'life-saving'' operation.

When Mick recovered enough, he was transferred to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and it was there that he proposed to Kerry.

The blessing was conducted by the Rev Canon Chris Lilley who is also chair of the Sutton on Sea Good Neighbours Schoeme and who the couple met during lockdown.

During the service he said it was right the couple had chosen to give thanks before God and with family and friends having come through “a testing time”.

"God will work his marriage miracle for you – the ordinary has become something special,” he said.