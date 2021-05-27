VIDEO: Lamborghini is in the building - £350k car is hoisted into the Hive in Skegness

Crowds gathered outside the Hive complex in Skegness before 8am this morning (Thursday) to watch a £350,000 Lamborghini hoisted into a new bar at the Hive complex.

Scaffolding had been put in place the day before and last minute adjustments were made due to the car being low and needing a ramp for its final journey into the Supercar VIP Lounge showroom.

Former British Drift Championship presenter Nathan Black, who was the compère for the event, kept the crowds entertained and announced the welcome arrival of the bacon butties.

A £350,000 Lamborghini is hoisted into the new Supercar VIP Lounge at the Hive in Skegness.

But eventually the worrying news the crane had broken down and was three hours away filtered through..

Breaking the news to the crowd, Nathan consoled them with the promise of free food and a repeat of the spectacle later. He joked: "Forget Sleepless in Seattle - this is Craneless in Skegness."

The crane finally arrived just before 11am - must to the relief of the crowd, some of whom had been there since before 8am.

It had been an anxious wait for complex owner Taj Bola, who revved the car parked outside the complex for the last few times as final preparations were made.

Engineers carefully attached harnesses around the wheels and once secure the crane lifted the car onto the scaffolding decking on the third floor.

Once in place in the Supercar VIP Lounge showroom, its arrival was signaled with fireworks from the Hive roof.

Amongst the crowd since 8am was the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham, who had managed to fit in getting his Covid-19 vaccination at the Storehouse and still get back in time to see the Lamborghini lifted.

"I'm really pleased to be here and see so many people turn out to watch the Lamborghini being lifted," he said. "I think the new bar will be good for Skegness - we have never had anything like this before."

Lamborghinis are renowned for being one of the fastest, most lavish and most expensive cars on the road.

The supercar, which can go from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds and can achieve a speed of more than 200mph, will take centre stage in the Supercar VIP Lounge when it formally launches in June.

In addition to the Supercar VIP Lounge, over the coming months The Hive will be gearing up to unveil several other bars and clubs to the Skegness nightlife scene, including the launch of an Ice Bar Experience.

Following the closure of the The Ice Experience in London, the attraction will be the only one of its kind in the UK.

The two themed bars will feature an ice bar itself and then a ski chalet-themed holding bar, where families can prepare to go on a search for the Skegness Yetti.

"For full story and pictures, see next week's Skegness Standard newspaper.

