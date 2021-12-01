VIDEO: Magical music machine arrives in Spilsby for Christmas

Festive Fabuloso celebrations launched in Spilsby today - giving shoppers the opportunity to get involved, push some buttons and create some festive cheer for passers-by.

It's fair to say onlookers will not have seen anything like it - and even more amazing that the machine was built just a few miles down the road.

Readers may recall a feature we ran on ‘madcap’ Lincolnshire inventor David Cranmer who created the interactive sound sculpture for the festival.

The sculpture has been crafted from recycled parts of Spilsby Theatre’s disused church organ and promises to delight, surprise, amuse and astound.

Mr Cranmer said: “The sculpture is interactive - members of the public are invited to press the 74 buttons and use the four joysticks to create a variety of sounds, ranging from fairground pipe organ music to crazy sound effects. There is also a dancing owl.

“When we took it to Spilsby town centre this morning, people seemed to enjoy playing it!”

Festive Fabuloso will see the towns of Alford, Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, and Wainfleet (which are part of the Council’s Vital and Viable programme) brought to life with Christmas cheer with the Council and their partners, Different Light and Spilsby Sessions House, putting on a unique programme of celebrations.

Today's launch in Spilsby was the start of a five-day tour of East Lindsey

Then from December 9, they will be bringing their amazingly unique music machine back for further daytime sessions and a series of Fabuloso evenings.

As well as the Musical Machine, the evenings will feature street performers, town centre illuminations, local artworks and showings of the Festive Fabuloso film – featuring artwork and designs contributed by local residents and schools over the past three weeks.

The full programme for Festive Fabuloso is:

Daytime only visits:

Wednesday 1 December – Spilsby

Thursday 2 December – Louth

Friday 3 December – Horncastle

Saturday 4 December – Wainfleet

Sunday 5 December – Alford

Daytime visits and evening events:

Thursday 9 December – Horncastle

Friday 10 December – Wainfleet

Saturday 11 December – Alford

Sunday 12 December – Louth

Wednesday 15 December – Spilsby

Full details and timings can be found at www.different-light.co.uk/festive-fabuloso