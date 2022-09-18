Video: Market Rasen Band leads National Silence
A small crowd gathered in Market Rasen Market Pace to observe the National Silence on the eve of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.
Market Rasen Band led the solemn occasion, with the Town Mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney in attendance, along with members of the Town Council.
After the minute’s silence at 8pm, the band played the National Anthem, followed by Abide With Me.
Coun Bunney said: “It was really good to see the band turning out for the National Silence, once again bringing community spirit to the town.”