The free exhibition has been unveiled in North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point and is part of the county council’s Inns on the Edge project, which aims to record and celebrate the heritage of pubs between Boston and Grimsby.
It has been made possible thanks to funding from Historic England and foilows the appointment by Lincolnshire County Council of Inns on the Edge project officer Marc Knighton.
Mr Knighton said: “The Lincolnshire coast is a land of shifting sands and changing fortunes. It is a landscape with a rich history just waiting to be discovered. The exhibition will explore the stories of some of the area’s inns and taverns and how they were shaped by Lincolnshire’s coastal communities. You will discover tales of smugglers, shipwrecks, ghosts and local legends.
“There will also be exhibits to help bring back memories from more recent history, with features on the games, drinks and people that make Lincolnshire's pubs special. You can be part of the story to by visiting and sharing your memories with us.”
Like pubs across the country, many of these much-loved buildings now face an uncertain future. The exhibition is an opportunity to find out more about what the future might hold for pubs, and what you can do to support them and preserve their history.
Visitors can also pick up one of the new pub walk leaflets and then go for a wander to explore the nature and history of the nearby Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park.
The exhibition will be on display at North Sea Observatory until Friday, May 29. It will then be available to tour community venues and heritage sites on the coast, to give as many people a chance to see it as possible.
Venues already confirmed include:
• University of Lincoln, David Chiddick Building, from 20 to 24 June 2022
• Skegness, Tower Gardens Pavilion, 6 and 7 August 2022
If your venue would like to borrow the exhibition free of charge, please contact [email protected] to find out more.