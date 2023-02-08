VIDEO: Preparations for summer 2023 get underway at Expo 23 trade show in Skegness

There was a buzz in the air in Skegness this morning as preparations for the coming holiday season got underway with the return of the coast’s major trade show.

Expo 23 opened at Southview Holiday Park having moved from the Richmond Holiday Park, which is now under new ownership and being refurbished.

For more than 36 years the show, then known as Caterex and held over two days, was organised by Skegness, East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Centre (SECWHA).

It became widely known as a one-stop shop for anyone in the catering industry, attracting exhibitors from across the region.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye congratulating Bob Walker, chairman of the Skegness area Business Chamber, on the opening of Expo 23.

However, with the demise of SECWHA, the event has now been taken over by the Chamber.

As well as a 29 stands offering a variety of services and goods for the hospitality industry, a number of seminars are also taking place where visitors will hear more about the major developments planned for the town, including those at the Skegness Gateway, the Railway Station, shopfront grants and the Learning Campus/ College.

The whole day will be a focus for business to catch up with traders with whom they do business and with possibilities for making new acquaintances.

Bob Walker, chairman of the Skegness area Business Chamber, said: “As a former member of SECWHA, it is with great pride that I announce the return of Expo 23, which was formerly Caterex,

Near 30 trade stands are ready to welcome businesses at Expo 23.

"The event has new organisers and a new venue and there is a lot to be excited about.

"It’s been a tough few years because of Covid and whatever and now we have the cost of living crisis, but talking to the exhibitors the feeling is good – they are looking forward to a good year.

"I feel that is exactly what we will have.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye was there for the official opening. “I’m delighted to be here,” he said. “It’s five years since Caterex and I think it is wonderful that the event is back and to see all the businesses here.

"There is a really good feel about the coming season.”

