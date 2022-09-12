Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Video: Rasen Mayor proclaims the King

Around 50 people attended the official proclamation of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and the accession of King Charles III in Market Rasen earlier today (Monday)

By Dianne Tuckett
Monday, 12th September 2022, 6:18 pm

Read by Market Rasen Mayor Coun Stephen Bunney outside the parish church, the announcement acknowledged the immediacy of news in today’s world.

Nonetheless, keeping with tradition the proclamation was read out and ended with a cry of God Save the King from those gathered, along with the singing of the National Anthem.

Bellringers from St Thomas then rang out for 15 minutes.

Most Popular

Rasen Mayor reads the proclamation
Market Rasen Councillors and the Royal British Legion standard bearer outside the church
Stephen BunneyCharles IIIMayor