Video: Rasen Mayor proclaims the King
Around 50 people attended the official proclamation of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and the accession of King Charles III in Market Rasen earlier today (Monday)
Read by Market Rasen Mayor Coun Stephen Bunney outside the parish church, the announcement acknowledged the immediacy of news in today’s world.
Nonetheless, keeping with tradition the proclamation was read out and ended with a cry of God Save the King from those gathered, along with the singing of the National Anthem.
Bellringers from St Thomas then rang out for 15 minutes.