VIDEO: Skegness Goldwing Light Parade goes off with a bang

After the disappointment last year when the event had to be cancelled die to Covid-19, more than 100 bikes and trikes turned up on the day - with some travelling over 300 miles from Devon and Cornwall to take part.

Organiser Mark 'Sandy' Sands said "The support on Saturday night from the public was amazing - the most people we have ever had turn up to watch us

"We would just like to thank everyone who took part, and those who lined the streets to watch us, for making the event such a huge success."

Goldwings lit up the town in the Skegness Light Parade. Photo: Barry Robinson.

This year's event was supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID), who held a firework display later that night.

Earlier in the day Lumley Road was closed for the static display of machines.

This year the original venue had moved to Lumley Road because of the pedestrianisation in Lumley Road.

The road was closed for most of the day so visitors could enjoy the displays.

Co-organiser of the event, Jayne Broughton, added: "We would like to thank our sponsors for this year Visit Lincs Coast BID for funding our road closure and traffic management and for their further support in funding our medical care/first aid.

"Without their support our event would not be possible as all money we raise on the day is for charity and this year is in support of LIVES.