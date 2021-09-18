VIDEO: Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender in full swing

Hundreds of people have flocked to the stage area in Scarbrough Avenue and other venues around to enjoy a weekend of reggae music, drink and Caribbean food.

The event which started on Friday night and runs until Sunday evening, has been hosted by Visit Lincs Coast BID.

Nicola NcGary, BID manager, said: "We are delighted with the turnout.

The Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender is in full swing. Photo: Barry Robinson.

"The weather has been mostly kind and we have people here from the local area including Burgh le Marsh and Wainfleet and as far away as Edinburgh.

"It's going really well."

Lauren Nicholls was celebrating her birthday with friends at the event. "We didn't expect this when we came to Skegness," she said. "The food has amazing and the music fantastic. We afe having a great time."

Scarborough Avenue is closed for the duration at the entrance to North Parade, where the stage is situated.

Spicing up their lives at the Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Admission is free and the entertainment continues until until 10pm on Saturday and on Sunday there will be a Trojan Explosion Takeover from 12noon until 6pm.

*For full story and more pictures, see Wednesday's Skegness Standard newspaper.