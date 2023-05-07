VIDEO: ‘So much British pride’ - Horncastle's Royal correspondent's Coronation experience

Horncastle's ‘Royal correspondent’ said there was nowhere else she would rather be than in London on Saturday (May 6) for the Coronation of our new King.

Not even the pouring rain dampened Sharron Tonge's patriotic spirit!

Sharron Tonge loves the Royal Family so much, that she is known on the entertainment circuit as “Her Majesty” and would always make the crowds sing God Save The Queen at the end of each show she perform as her alter-ego Sharna.

Every Christmas she will make her family get up at 8am – before opening their presents – and travel to the Sandringham estate for a glimpse of the Royals as they make their way to church for the Christmas Day service, and made a special trip to London for the Queen’s funeral in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So where else would she be this weekend other than down in the capital for the Coronation of King Charles III?

Sharron's fantastic view of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Sharron stayed overnight in London on Friday to make sure she was able to get a prime spot on the route for the Coronation procession, which she duly did and after getting up at 4.45am, managed to find a spot only three rows back in front of Clarence House – and the pouring rain during Saturday’s proceedings didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of Royalists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: "It started raining when I left at 5am and didn’t stop – it got heavier and heavier but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“There was a great sense of camaraderie among the crowd and a huge sense of pride in the whole event. We all kept each other’s spirits up.”

Sharron said she was amazed to have gotten such fantastic placements in the crowds to be able to get such brilliant views:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The King and Queen pass by Sharron Tonge on the way to Westminster Abbey.

“To get to be just in front of the palace to see the King and Queen and the Royal Family on the balcony was so unreal, but the real icing on the cake was to see the Red Arrows fly above my head and over the palace right before my eyes.

“There were huge cheers, and there was so much British pride all in one place – it was simply perfect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you read and hear people don’t want the monarchy anymore, all you have to do is go for an event like this – the people’s love for them is still there and their reign will continue.”

The newly-crowned King and Queen heading back to Buckingham Palace.

The Red Arrows performing a fly-past after the Coronation.