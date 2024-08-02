Video: Tributes paid to Caistor teenager
The event was organised by two of Kibi’s friends, Kaci and Emmie Cade, with the help of their mum Charlene, who said: “They wanted to do something to show the family there are people out there that loved and cared for Kibi.”
And that was shown in the number of people who turned out to pay tribute to the 16-year-old.
Ahead of a balloon release, Kibi’s mum Michelle said: “This is an incredible turn out; I’m so touched by so many people – and I don’t know any of you, well maybe a couple. But to take time out of your evening is a real blessing.
"I think Kibi would be ‘what on earth….’; she didn’t really believe anybody liked her, so for us to be here like this …..”
