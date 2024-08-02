Family and friends of Caistor teenager Kibi Wade (Barrett) who died last week gathered in the town’s South Street Park this evening to share memories and reaffirm their mission to campaign against bullying.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was organised by two of Kibi’s friends, Kaci and Emmie Cade, with the help of their mum Charlene, who said: “They wanted to do something to show the family there are people out there that loved and cared for Kibi.”

And that was shown in the number of people who turned out to pay tribute to the 16-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of a balloon release, Kibi’s mum Michelle said: “This is an incredible turn out; I’m so touched by so many people – and I don’t know any of you, well maybe a couple. But to take time out of your evening is a real blessing.

"I think Kibi would be ‘what on earth….’; she didn’t really believe anybody liked her, so for us to be here like this …..”

More to follow