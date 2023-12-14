VIDEO: Watch Boston man set British record and finish second in the world by bench-pressing 195kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Chenery, 35, finished runner-up in the raw bench press 100kg class at the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, held recently in Orlando, Florida.
It is the same event at which film star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was named Mr Olympia seven times, the title awarded to the winner of the professional men's bodybuilding contest in the open division.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thomas – who owns Mayhem Gym, in Marsh Lane – qualified for the event after competing in the bench press event and winning in the 100kg class at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships in Coventry in April. There, he set a new British record of 192.5kg.
In Florida, he beat that weight, lifting 195kg – more than 30 stones – above his chest.
It took him to second place in his class, missing out on the top spot by 5kg.
He said: “I’m extremely pleased to have come second in the world at the Olympia, the biggest stage in the world! I hope to inspire others to get into the sport and follow their dreams!”
Thomas gave ‘huge thanks’ to his sponsor Independent Grab Company, of Boston.