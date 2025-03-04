Video: Watch Edith celebrate 106th birthday with dance with deputy Mayor

Staff at Aspen Lodge Care Home helped Edith Hill mark her milestone with a visit from the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Jimmy Brookes, the Jolly Fisherman, singers and a buffet.
The care home had appealed for 106 cards to be sent to her – one for every year of her life.
Coun Brookes said her enjoyed a dance with Edith and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the day.
"She was really surprised to receive a card from the King and Queen and had more than 300 sent to her from all over the world,” he said.
"I enjoyed dancing with her – she was fantastic and full of beans.”
Ms Hill, who has one son, said she puts her long life down to "having lots of naps”.
