Video: Watch Edith celebrate 106th birthday with dance with deputy Mayor

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Mar 2025, 20:16 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 20:16 BST
An amazing resident who celebrated her 106th birthday at a care home in Skegness was surprised with a spring-themed party and a card from the King and Queen.

Staff at Aspen Lodge Care Home helped Edith Hill mark her milestone with a visit from the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Jimmy Brookes, the Jolly Fisherman, singers and a buffet.

The care home had appealed for 106 cards to be sent to her – one for every year of her life.

Coun Brookes said her enjoyed a dance with Edith and thoroughly enjoyed being part of the day.

"She was really surprised to receive a card from the King and Queen and had more than 300 sent to her from all over the world,” he said.

"I enjoyed dancing with her – she was fantastic and full of beans.”

Ms Hill, who has one son, said she puts her long life down to "having lots of naps”.

Edith, 106, enjpying a dance with the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes. Photo Barry Robinson

1. Edith's 106th birthday

Edith, 106, enjpying a dance with the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes. Photo Barry Robinson

Edith Hill, 106, ceebrating her birthday with a cake and party.

2. Edith's 106th birthday

Edith Hill, 106, ceebrating her birthday with a cake and party. Photo: Barry Robinson

Just because the lady loves chocolates - Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes presents Edith with a gift.

3. Edith's 106th birthday

Just because the lady loves chocolates - Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes presents Edith with a gift. Photo: Barry Robinson

Edith happy woth her card from the King and Queen.

4. Edith's 106th birthday

Edith happy woth her card from the King and Queen. Photo: Barry Robinson

