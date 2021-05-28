VIDEO: Watch RNLI lifeguards training on Lincolnshire coast ahead of Bank Holiday

Lifeguards will provide a full-time lifesaving service at Skegness and Mablethorpe from Saturday, May 29, with Ingoldmells and Sutton-on-Sea on service in time for the school summer holidays.

Fifteen lifeguards have undergone training and today (Friday) it was time to put their skills to the test, including fitness, a rescue and use of the quad bike to get to an incident quickly.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and half-term holidays, the RNLI and HM Coastguard are launching a new safety campaign, urging everyone to choose lifeguarded beaches when they visit the coast.

RNLI Lifeguards return to Lincolnshire beaches this weekend.

"We are expecting this summer to be the busiest ever for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews," says Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead. "These new figures back that up.

"We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

"Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be there to offer advice on how to stay safe and also help anyone who gets into trouble. The coast provides a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during early summer when air temperatures start warming up, but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock."

*In an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

RNLI Lifeguards use quad bikes to get to incidents across the beach quickly.

Read also