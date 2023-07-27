VIDEO: Watch the white knuckle ride at Wainfleet Weekend that made one local barmaid's 'belly wobble'

Wainfleet Weekend is back – with four action-packed days to entertain all the family.

It is 15 years since the event, which used to include a raft race, was last held in the town.

However, encouraged by the local community, a Wainfleet Weekend Revival team was formed last September, which managed to get funding support from the town council and Lottery.

Celebrations at began at 1pm today with a funfair in the market place.

Are you brave enough - Slingshot is one of the attractions at the funfair at Wainfleet Weekend.

One of the main attractions is Slingshot, a white knuckle ride that reaches heights up to 300 feet in the air at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

Woolpac barmaid Sharon Trice was one of the first members of the public to test it out.

"I don’t usually It was awesome. Made my belly wobble a bit. It was my first time and it was wicked.”

Coun Wendy Bowkett is a member of the organising team. She said: "People kept telling us they would like to see the return of Wainfleet Weekend and we have a new revival team who have been working hard since September to organise it.

"As well as the funfair there will be bands, stalls, a tug of war, vintage vehicles and a talent show – plus a parade.

"We are really proud to be part of it and it’s going to be a great weekend.”

The funfair continues tomorrow and Saturday until 11pm. Dog show registration in Magdalen School Field is at 11am on Saturday; with a parade through town at noon.

There is also a display of vintage vehicles from noon; and a talent show from 2pm.