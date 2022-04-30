Hotels were full and the seafront was heaving with visitors on Saturday – in spite of the Which? survey once again placing the resort in bottom place in their best seaside destination survey.

Tracey Robinson, who runs the three-day annual rally with husband Dean, said: “I can’t believe Skegness came out bottom.

"We have had a fantastic turnout and it’s great to see Skegness so busy.

Skegness Scooter Rally has roared into town for the first May Bank Holiday event since the pandemic - and they just love it! Photo: Barry Robinson.

“There is a national rally this weekend at Tenby but this one is always busier because the riders love it here so much.”

The official rally, supported by Visit Lincs Coast, was hosted at the Suncastle, where there was live music and stalls, and the Savoy Hotel, wjhere there was Northern Soul.