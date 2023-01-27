Views wanted on technology support in the home

​Lincolnshire residents are being asked for their views about the use of technology to help maintain independence and manage care and support needs.

Home technology gives peace of mind to residents and their families

​Technology is proving an increasingly important tool in supporting people to remain independent, whilst giving assurance to families and carers that their parents and elderly relatives are safe and well at home.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care and Public Health. said: “We are looking at how the county council can use technology to support residents with social care needs.

“Using technology can be difficult for people to get their heads around so we want to know how to help people in this position.

"We want to improve access to technology that will help people and your views will help us to shape these changes for the future. So please give us your feedback – simply answer the questions in the quick survey here: www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/technical-enabled-care .”

The survbey shopuld take only about five minutes and is open until February 17.

Technology is providing support for many elderly and vulnerable people across the county, but there is potential to do more and contribute to people’s health and wellbeing.

One example of how a new, unintrusive monitoring system is making its mark is for Ken and Lois Green.

The couple, from Normanby by Spital, were among the first in the county to trial the ‘Howz’ system, allowing them to continue to live independently at home.

Lois said: “The main difference in having this system in our home is that it gives peace of mind to myself and Ken, but also to my son and daughter-in-law.

"They are able to look at the app on their mobile phone and then they can immediately see whether we are up and about as normal, or even if we’ve had the kettle on for a cup of tea. So, we remain safe in our own home, but we don’t have any intrusive cameras.”

The system works through a number of monitors which build up a pattern of behaviour.