Viking car rally visiting Skegness and Louth to promote thousands of jobs in vehicle repair sector

Thousands of career opportunities in the vehicle repair sector are being highlighted during a two-day Viking-themed car rally that is travelling through Lincolnshire.

The Thatcham Research driving team (from left)) Andy Mackay and Sam Morris.

Forty cars will take part in the car rally, sponsored by UPOL, which is travelling 330 miles along the Viking Way from Norfolk and arrives in Skegness today (Thursday).

The rally, which takes in the Linolnshire Wolds and Coast, is expected to reach the resort around 1pm and will head to Cadwell Park in Louth tomorrow.

It has been inspired by an Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) report that 45,800 vehicle technicians will be required in the next 10 years.

Participants, who will be dressed as Vikings, will enjoy competitions on route, with regular pit stops, and conclude their journey with a gala dinner in Lincoln.

The rally is startting at the global headquarters of Lotus sports cars in Hethel, near Norwich, where the participants will drive a lap of the famous 2.2-mile test track. This is where Lotus tests and develops its high-performance sports cars, including the Lotus Evija – the most powerful series production road car and the multi award-winning Lotus Emira.

Insurance companies, vehicle repairers and organisations involved in the industry are joining the line-up to increase awareness of the apprenticeships available to young people across the sector.

Participants are also encouraged to fundraise for AutoRaise and it is hoped their efforts will raise £150,000 to help the charity further promote careers in vehicle repair.

Many of the cars involved in the rally have been restored by apprentices working in body shops across the UK.

The Rally precedes the first meeting of a new forum – The Repair Sector Action Forum (RSAF) – which is being led by AutoRaise. It aims to bring together industry leaders to discuss new ways of attracting talent into the sector. The Forum, which is planning its inaugural meeting in November, is being driven by the charity’s recently appointed General Manager Matt Caldicott.

AutoRaise General Manager Matt Caldicott said: “This industry is one of the most exciting to work in and young people should be enthusiastic about their career prospects in vehicle repair. We need to fling open the doors of the bodyshops of today to show the technology, innovation and creativity inside.

“It’s vital we attract new talent into the sector to ensure we have enough trained technicians to support the industry.

“Demand has increased for skills that can diagnose and fix issues with electric vehicle technology and autonomous systems, as well as safely repair accident-damaged vehicles more quickly.

“The AutoRaise Rally promises to be an action-packed two days for partners and supporters of the charity – and we hope to raise a lot of money and awareness to help us tackle the vehicle repair sector crisis.”

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Solus Accident Repair Centres said: “Over the last few years, we have seen a skills gap emerge off the back of people leaving and entering the industry in unequal ratios.

“In order to attract a new generation of talent and create an inclusive, diverse workforce, it’s crucial that we work together - which is why we are delighted to support AutoRaise and its efforts to increase awareness of this very important issue.”