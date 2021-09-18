VILLAGE: Aviation society set for talk on Vulcan aircraft

The Vulcan provides the topic for the next talk being held by the Sleaford and District Legionnairs Aviation Society.

Its speaker on Tuesday, September 21, will be Howard Heeley, the curator of the Newark Air Museum, who will give a talk titled The Recovery of the Newark Museum AVRO Vulcan.

Howard has been responsible for overseeing the sourcing and re-location procedures for aircraft at the museum.

“It promises to be a very interesting talk about the difficulties of manoeuvring and positioning such a large aircraft with the Vulcan being a very popular exhibit,” a spokesman for the society said.

The talk will be held in the Legionnaires Club, in Watergate, Sleaford, from 7.30pm.

Guests are welcome but there is a £2 entry charge.

CRANWELL

Collection

The Cranwell branch of the Royal Air Forces Association will be holding a collection in Sleaford on Saturday, September 18.

The fundraising is taking place to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Traditionally, there is a national appeal to co-incide with this date.

Members of the Cranwell branch will be collecting at The Source, in Southgate, and at other street locations.

Unfortunately, with the current restrictions there will be no opportunity to collect in any of the supermarkets and the Royal Air Force cadets will not be able to assist, the branch adds.

The Royal Air Force Association provides welfare support to members of the RAF community.

For more on its work, visit rafa.org.uk

EAST LOVEDEN

Holy communion

The next village in the East Loveden Group to host Holy Communion will be Rauceby.

The service will take place on Sunday, September 19, at 10am.

Masks are optional. Hand sanitiser will be available.

All are welcome.

The East Loveden Group covers Ancaster, Greylees, Heydour, Kelby, Rauceny, Welby and Wilsford.

WILSFORD

Coffee morning

A coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support is to be held in Wilsford Village Hall later this month.

It will take place on Friday, September 24, and run from 10.30am to 12pm.

There will be tea, coffee, cakes, and a raffle.

“Please come along for refreshments and a chat and support this very worthwhile course,” a spokesman said.

For further details, call 01400 230445.

For more on the work of Macmillan Cancer Support, visit www.macmillan.org.uk