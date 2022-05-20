Village celebrates after playing field makeover

Scopwick and Kirkby Green Playing Field
Grand Opening and Sports Day
Programme
12.00-12.30pm Official opening of the event including cutting of the ribbon by
representatives from FCC Communities Foundation and
Lincolnshire Coop (our project fund providers)
12.30-1.30pm Enjoy your picnic, get an ice cream from the van or hot drinks
and cakes from the Playing Field Committee stand
1.30pm 5-a-side Football Tournament (you can enter on the day if you
fancy having a go!)
2pm-3.30pm Children’s races and games
3.30pm-5pm Adult races
5pm Presentation of prizes, raffle of the hamper donated by the
Co-op and event closure
Cllr David Nelson will be by the main gate so please come and see him when you
arrive.
Hi Andy
As chairman of the PFC, Jules has asked me to respond - The Grand opening and Sports day was held on 7th May 2022.
The event include a grand opening of the new play equipment including all the main sponsors / funding bodies:
FCC Communities Foundation
Lincolnshire Co-op
Scopwick and Kirkby Green Playing Field Committee
Scopwick Parish Council
The events organised included:
cutting the ribbon by our main sponsors
a range of children and parent races including running, 3-legged, skipping and sack races
some outdoor games such as hoops and wellie throwing
football competition
an opportunity for children to play-on and enjoy the new playing field equipment
Free cakes and refreshments for all attendees
The new climbing towers, swings, basket, spider climbing frame and soft fall matting were installed in spring 2021 but the open day was delayed 12 months due to COVID.
Well over 100 people attended the open day and a great deal of activity and exercise was enjoyed by all.
Please let me know if you need any more details.
Best regards
David Nelson
The Lincoln & North Lincolnshire Branch, Western Front Association, in conjunction
with the “Sing it Loud” choir under musical director Liz McIntosh, is pleased to
announce an evening of music, poetry and readings telling the story of how the
people of Lincolnshire responded to the “call to arms” in the early months of World
War One.
The concert, entitled “We’re Here Because” - after a repetitive chant sung by
marching troops in the fields of Belgium and France - will be in two halves of 45
minutes each, with a break for refreshments, and will feature popular songs linked to
the period 1914-18 sung by the “Sing it Loud” choir accompanied by a mixture of
visual images, narrations, and poetry with a little comedy thrown in for good
measure.
Together, they will tell the story of how Lincolnshire people experienced the Great
War both at home - in the fields and the factories - and in the front lines of Belgium
and France.
There will also be the opportunity for audience participation with a good old “sing-
song” joining in songs like “Tipperary” and “Pack up your troubles” with a bit of added
flag waving.
The event is being held at Scopwick & Kirkby Green Village Hall, Brookside, LN4
3PA on Saturday, 21 st of May, starting at 7.00pm. Free parking available on site.
Tickets cost £10.00 and are available by e-mailing
or by calling 07933-287316, and by post to 34 Linnet Way, Sleaford, NG34 7UB.
Notes for editors.
The Western Front Association, a registered charity, was founded on November 11 th ,
1980, by John Giles. Its aim is to further interest in the period 1914-1918, to
perpetuate the memory, courage and comradeship of those of all sides who served
their countries in France and Flanders, and in their homelands, during the Great
War.
It does not seek to justify or glorify war. It is not a re-enactment society, nor is it
commercially motivated. It is entirely non-political. The true object of the Association
is to educate the public in the history of the Great War with particular reference to the
Western Front.
Liz McIntosh runs a number of choirs, workshops and singing opportunities across
Lincolnshire. Her motto is “Sing it loud, sing it clear, for the whole wide world to
hear”.
For further information please contact Peter Garland on 07933 – 287316 or 01529 –
415491. E-mail: [email protected]