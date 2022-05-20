Village celebrates after playing field makeover

From left - David Nelson - chairman of playing field committee, Philip Baumber - chairman of PC, Rosa Nelson - playing field committee member, Juergen Schaper - general manager of Lincolnshire EFW, Christine Doughty, Mary Thorpe, Kelly Doughty - Metheringham co-op

Scopwick and Kirkby Green Playing Field

Grand Opening and Sports Day

Programme

Beau Penny, aged two, tests the slide.

12.00-12.30pm Official opening of the event including cutting of the ribbon by

representatives from FCC Communities Foundation and

Lincolnshire Coop (our project fund providers)

12.30-1.30pm Enjoy your picnic, get an ice cream from the van or hot drinks

L-R Maya Charlton 9 and her mother Emily Charlton of Scopwick

and cakes from the Playing Field Committee stand

1.30pm 5-a-side Football Tournament (you can enter on the day if you

fancy having a go!)

2pm-3.30pm Children’s races and games

Kev and Rhea Musgrove with their children , from - Freddie 7, Georgie 8, Tillie 5, Izzie 10, Maddie 5 and Lottie 7 picnicking on Scopwick playing field.

3.30pm-5pm Adult races

5pm Presentation of prizes, raffle of the hamper donated by the

Co-op and event closure

Cllr David Nelson will be by the main gate so please come and see him when you

Reuben Penny, six, on the new basket swing.

arrive.

As chairman of the PFC, Jules has asked me to respond - The Grand opening and Sports day was held on 7th May 2022.

The event include a grand opening of the new play equipment including all the main sponsors / funding bodies:

FCC Communities Foundation

Lincolnshire Co-op

From left - Matt Whiteside, Hannah Pybus, Holly Whiteside, Debbie Nolan on Scopwick playing field for the sports day.

Scopwick and Kirkby Green Playing Field Committee

Scopwick Parish Council

The events organised included:

cutting the ribbon by our main sponsors

a range of children and parent races including running, 3-legged, skipping and sack races

some outdoor games such as hoops and wellie throwing

football competition

an opportunity for children to play-on and enjoy the new playing field equipment

Free cakes and refreshments for all attendees

The new climbing towers, swings, basket, spider climbing frame and soft fall matting were installed in spring 2021 but the open day was delayed 12 months due to COVID.

Well over 100 people attended the open day and a great deal of activity and exercise was enjoyed by all.

The Lincoln & North Lincolnshire Branch, Western Front Association, in conjunction

with the “Sing it Loud” choir under musical director Liz McIntosh, is pleased to

announce an evening of music, poetry and readings telling the story of how the

people of Lincolnshire responded to the “call to arms” in the early months of World

War One.

The concert, entitled “We’re Here Because” - after a repetitive chant sung by

marching troops in the fields of Belgium and France - will be in two halves of 45

minutes each, with a break for refreshments, and will feature popular songs linked to

the period 1914-18 sung by the “Sing it Loud” choir accompanied by a mixture of

visual images, narrations, and poetry with a little comedy thrown in for good

measure.

Together, they will tell the story of how Lincolnshire people experienced the Great

War both at home - in the fields and the factories - and in the front lines of Belgium

and France.

There will also be the opportunity for audience participation with a good old “sing-

song” joining in songs like “Tipperary” and “Pack up your troubles” with a bit of added

flag waving.

The event is being held at Scopwick & Kirkby Green Village Hall, Brookside, LN4

3PA on Saturday, 21 st of May, starting at 7.00pm. Free parking available on site.

Tickets cost £10.00 and are available by e-mailing

or by calling 07933-287316, and by post to 34 Linnet Way, Sleaford, NG34 7UB.

