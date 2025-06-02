Village condemns controversial plan to ratify 'evil' dog-breeding business

A village near Horncastle has united in its condemnation of controversial plans to allow a dog-breeding business to continue at a farm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unlicensed business, which opponents have described as “evil”, has been operating from an agricultural building, alongside pig-breeding, at Meadow View Farm, also known as Longlands, in Minting.

Because it is not classed as agricultural use, the owners of the land have been forced to submit a planning application to East Lindsey District Council to try and get the puppy farm formally ratified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, villagers are in uproar and have bombarded the council with dozens of letters of objection, hoping to persuade the council to block the retrospective change-of-use application.

The small village of Minting, near Horncastle, is united in its opposition to a dog-breeding business at a farm.

They claim the puppy farm, containing about 20 pens or kennels, would be cruel to the dogs and pigs, generate excessive noise from barking and lead to traffic problems.

Among the strongest opposition posted on the district council’s website comes from Eric Clark, who lives at nearby Manor Farm in the village and is chairman of Minting and Gautby Parish Council.

Mr Clark says: “This application has aroused much local anger, with such large-scale dog-breeding regarded as a social evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is just another proposal in a long list for the site, none of which has resulted in a viable and lasting agricultural enterprise capable of supporting a family.

A dog-breeding business, or puppy farm, has been operating at a farm in Minting, and is now seeking formal planning permission. This is a generic photo.

"The welfare of the dogs would obviously be compromised. Puppies need house-training from an early age if they are to be reared according to Kennel Club standards.

"The whole proposal to keep large numbers of breeding dogs in an agricultural building alongside pigs makes a mockery of any pretence of welfare for both species.

"It is an affront to modern standards of animal welfare, and an unacceptable imposition of a non-agricultural activity on to an agricultural field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents have set up a private group on Facebook, Minting Puppy Farm Objection Group, which has 306 members, all against what they describe as “a cockapoo-breeding operation”.

The group claims “potentially hundreds of dogs” would be housed in “an unsuitable metal shed” all year round and “never go outside” for exercise. Yet when they were sold online, it appeared they had come from a home environment.

Of other objections from villagers, Charlie Zehetmayr, of Minting House, complains that comings and goings at the puppy farm would “cause excessive traffic on unsuitable roads”.

Edward Morton, of Cherry Tree Farm, claims noise already echoes from the building and “travels quite a distance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Clark says: “Longlands is a seven-acre grazing field in the Green Belt that is not suitable for dog-breeding.

"The intensive breeding of dogs for commercial gain is regarded by many people as abhorrent. And pigs and dogs are not compatible on the same holding.”

Alison Cadman, of Brooke House, posts: “This piece of land is zoned for agricultural purposes. Breeding dogs is not agricultural.

"The amount of dogs being bred and sold would create continual traffic on what is already a dangerous double bend on a single-track road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the building was given planning permission by the district council in 2018 for the housing and rearing of calves.

However, it was never used for such a purpose and the applicants at the time, the GCS Farming Group, of Horncastle, sold it to the current owners, William Tidd and Charlene Smith, who have submitted the puppy farm application.

Mr Tidd has employed expert Charles Holt, a member of The Farm Consultancy Group and a fellow of the British Institute of Agricultural Consultants, as his agent.

In a planning statement, Mr Holt says: “The applicants have started breeding pigs in about 60 per cent of the building, and they have now established a dog-breeding enterprise in the remaining 40 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"New partitions, fencing and other internal works have already been carried out and completed to a good and workmanlike standard.

"The facilities on site have been visually checked by the applicants’ vet, Catherine Hill, of the Hill and Phelan practice in Authorpe.

"The venture has been visited by East Lindsey District Council’s licensing officer, and the application for a dog-breeding licence has been completed.

"I understand three separate noise-assessments have been completed at the property. I understand that these reports have all found no statutory nuisance being caused by the dogs to any of the neighbours. Nevertheless, the applicants will further improve the sound insulation in the building.”

A decision or recommendation is expected to be made by the council’s planning officers later this month.