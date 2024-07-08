Village hall set for £73,000 renovation

Thimbleby Village Hall.

​Much needed renovations in Thimbleby can now go ahead thanks to a £73,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation.

The Grade II-listed village hall is set to get a much-improved facility, including an extended kitchen to allow the current outside toilet facilities to be brought inside.

The current kitchen floor will be lowered, to enable users of all abilities to have access to the kitchen and toilet.

The extension to the kitchen will be re-roofed and insulated and the back courtyard will be re-paved, with the dividing wall between the hall and schoolhouse to be re-built using the existing bricks to maintain its Listed status, and the hall kitchen will also be upgraded.

This will make the facilities available more user friendly and future proofed for many years to come.

Peter Ulyatt and Elaine Barrett, chairman and secretary of Thimbleby Village Hall respectively, believe the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people in the area:

“This project will provide a real boost to the people of Thimbleby and the surrounding area,” they said, “It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our village hall taking shape over the next five months.”

It is hoped that the village hall will be ready to use by early January 2025.

In addition to the renovation of the village hall premises, the Trustees are also looking to regenerate the land behind the village hall for use by future hirers of the hall with the help of volunteers within the community. Plans will be announced at a later date.

Since 1998, FCC Communities Foundation has granted over £200 million to more than 7,000 projects which benefit people living within ten miles of a FCC Environment landfill site.