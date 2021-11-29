Village hall welcomes people back after refurbishment

Kevin Will and Councillor Robert Kendrick EMN-211122-091446001

Local county councillor Rob Kendrick did the honours of re-opening Timberland Village Hall on Saturday after a mammoth community effort to raise the funds and then complete the works needed to bring it up to standard for the 21st century after a survey of villagers determined what was needed.

The £74,000 project has seen the former First World War army hut fitted with a new kitchen, updated toilets, new heating system and layout changes to accommodate additional storage.

The project has been possible thanks to a grant of £64,303 from the FCC Communities Foundation which awards funds through the land fill tax. This was supplemented by £3,000 from the county council, £300 from the parish council, £1,300 in gifts and £7,500 from hall funds.

L-R Alison Demford and Sophie Cook with Ruth Kelly of Crafted By Ruth EMN-211122-091528001

The event coincided with a Christmas market.

Hall chairman, Kevin Will. said: “We had lots of stall holders and made the most money ever at our Christmas market.

“It has been much missed. We had many lovely comments. People are thrilled about the toilets and loved the space and the heating. People were truly happy to be back and able to hold events.

“On Thursday we have our monthly community market, a fashion show on Friday, bingo on December 9 and another market in December. We have people wanting to book children’s parties and someone booked for the next day.”

L-R Sally Faulkner, Lizzy Will EMN-211122-091540001

L-R Christine Burrows and Ruth Burrows. Ruth Burrows Illunstration EMN-211122-091501001

L-R Gynna Holmes and Debra Dows serving tea and cakes. EMN-211122-091513001