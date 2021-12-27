Village Halls Week challenge for 2022

Timberland Village Hall is an old military hut. EMN-211111-172454001

Village Halls Week – a campaign run by Action with Communities in Rural England – is due to take place from Monday, January 24 to Sunday, January 30.

Last year, village halls were invited to complete an online ‘Domesday Book’ to mark 100 years since the foundation of many of them.

This year, the campaign will challenge halls to do something different and innovate for the future.

YMCA Lincolnshire provides support and advice to more than 400 halls in the county.

Janet Clark, community facilities advisor, said: “We know there’s some great examples of halls that’ve gone the extra mile by putting on new activities and services for residents, taking action on climate change or taking steps to become more financially resilient. Along with other members of the ACRE Network, we’ll be celebrating these pioneering halls and challenging others to make pledges to get similarly creative.”