Village near Boston honours those lost during Covid-19 pandemic, five years on from outbreak

A scene from the Covid-19 Day of Reflection event at Kirton's War Memorial.

A village near Boston has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19, five years on from when the disease began to take hold in the UK.

On Sunday, March 9, Kirton Parish Council and residents of the village in general took part in the national Covid-19 Day of Reflection.

It involved a short ceremony and a two-minute silence at the recently renovated War Memorial, where a new planter and memorial plaque will soon be installed.

The inscription on the plaque will read: “The Covid-19 pandemic had and continues to have a profound effect on all of us. This Day of Reflection is an opportunity to remember the friends and loved ones of Kirton Parish that we lost, as well as the sacrifices that so many people made.”

Coun Ralph Pryke, a borough and parish councillor for the village, read out the dedication: “This day is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

“Our plaque will be mounted on a new planter which will be placed near to the newly renovated War Memorial.”

The improvements to the War Memorial were made possible thanks to a levelling up grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The first patients to test positive for Covid-19 in the UK came at the end of January 2020.

It was in March, though, when measures were introduced to manage the spread of the disease, with the first Covid-19 lockdown coming into force on March 26.