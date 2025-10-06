Village pub near Gainsborough hopes to reopen two years after closure
The Stag’s Head in Knaith Park, near Gainsborough, was one of dozens which has shut in Lincolnshire since the pandemic.
However, it could buck the trend by reopening its doors once more.
An application submitted to West Lindsey District Council asks for permission to reopen the bar, a side room and a games room part-time.
The former pub, on Willingham Road, was converted to a home after its closure in late 2023, and the rest of the property would remain a private home.
Planning documents say: “The former public house has recently been the subject of a conversion into a single residential dwelling.
“In a nod to the history of the building, the applicants retained part of the bar, snug and games room to be used exclusively by themselves.
“However, now complete, the applicants wish to re-open part of the building to the general public, to be used as a part-time public house.
“There are minimal works required that would affect the external appearance of the building. The highlighted area indicates the proposed area subject to change of use.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact the owners.
Local pubs have struggled since the Covd pandemic and the cost of living crisis, with people choosing to save money or drink at home.
Many villages are down to their last pub or have already lost it.
Research by the British Beer and Pub Association published this week found that more than 200 East Midlands pubs faced closure in the next year, threatening 1,486 jobs.