Village set for new 256 home housing development

Housebuilder Gleeson Homes says it has achieved planning for the ‘Heron Park’ development, to be located off Station Road in Sutterton

The 29 acre site will be transformed into a selection of two, three and four-bedroom semi and detached homes.

Set to be built across three phases, prices at Heron Park will start from £147,995 for a two-bedroom home.

There will be 48 affordable houses on site, 33 rentals and 15 shared equity. In compliance with the planning conditions outlined by Boston Borough Council, there will also be an allocation of one-bedroom affordable homes.

Construction will begin in December with the first homes expected to be released for sale early next year. The first homeowners are expected to move into their new homes in winter 2022.

As part of their Section 106 agreement, Gleeson will be pledging over £1 million towards education, travel and the NHS in Lincolnshire to support the infrastructure of the local community. Gleeson will also be paying for the creation and installation of a new ‘Welcome to Sutterton’ sign on Station Road and a bus stop on Spalding Road.

Heron Park says it will incorporate ‘a substantial amount of green space’ into its design - with landscaping plans in place to ‘ensure the development looks attractive, is accessible via new footpaths, is in keeping with the countryside scenery and includes biodiversity plans’.

Gleeson will also construct two play areas on the development for local children to enjoy.

Additionally, Gleeson is trialling air source heat pumps on Heron Park in place of gas heating.

A spokesman said: “Air source heat pumps have several benefits, including being three times more efficient than a traditional gas boiler, as well as being better for the environment, lowering the home’s carbon footprint. This puts Gleeson ahead of the curve, making steps towards the Government’s Net Zero 2050 goal, and a greener future for new builds. Using the latest technology by Panasonic, Gleeson is one of the first housebuilders to commit to this method of heating.”

Gleeson has another development in Boston, located on Toot Lane, named Saxon Grange, which is also due to release its first homes imminently.

Allen Marshall, operations director at Gleeson said: “We are looking forward to bringing much needed new homes for first time buyers and key workers to Sutterton. Our second development in the area, this large site will further strengthen our delivery of homes in Lincolnshire and we are delighted to be supporting the local area by donating towards education and the NHS as well as supporting the community by employing a workforce on site that will be made up of local labour and contractors.”

With access to the A17, A52 and A16, the location of Heron Park will be ideal for those commuting around Lincolnshire, with Peterborough also within reach.

The Lincolnshire Wolds, The Fens and the Lincolnshire coastline are all within an hour’s drive of the development, ideal for scenic country walks or days out at the beach.