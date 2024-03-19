Villagers say housing ‘ruining community’ in Mareham le Fen

One of the many housing developments in Mareham le Fen | Photo: James Turner

In 2021, East Lindsey District Council approved a project by Gleeson Homes for 62 new homes off Main Street. Shortly thereafter, additional housing proposals on Main Street and Watery Lane from other developers were also approved.

However, locals argue that further housing is unnecessary in the area, pointing out that village facilities are already struggling to cope with current demands.

Recently, Gleeson Homes sought permission to build an additional 30 properties off Main Street, which was later reduced to 27. Despite this modification, the proposal faced opposition, with nearly 40 public objections. Ultimately, the council rejected the application.

Birkwood from Gleeson Homes, Mareham le Fen | Photo: James Turner

Local resident Mr Flowers, 85, firmly believes that Mareham le Fen has been “totally ruined” by the recent influx of additional houses.

“We’re just going to be part of Coningsby at this rate. It’s just crazy,” he said.

The 85-year-old later noted that the local GP already had a long waiting list and that more houses and families would exacerbate the situation.

“The village just won’t have the infrastructure for them,” added another local, who wished to remain anonymous.

Helen Barker shared their concerns, simply stating: “We don’t need any more. This is and always has been a nice village. I don’t even know if the facilities and drains would be able to take it all.”

Ms Barker later highlighted that the influx of new families made it feel less like a village now, adding:

“There are so many people now, I don’t even know who’s who. I don’t object to change, but I do think it’s a bit saturated.

“It’s not going to be a village anymore, it’s not going seem like it.”

Meanwhile, Mr Thomson took aim at East Lindsey District Council, stating: “They have no idea what they are doing, approving all these developments.