Villages sparkle to raise Christmas spirits and funds for charity

Christmas lights in Wigg Lane, Chapel St Leonards.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the RNLI in Skegness visited Hogsthorpe for the community switch-on of the village's festive displays.

They were so pleased with the response to the fundraising they took to social media, saying "Thank you for the first of many amazing Christmassy evenings in HO HO HOgsthorpe tonight!

"A big warm thank you to Roy and Jenny for having our RNLI Skegness fundraisers and crew tonight to raise money for our Christmas Appeal

"Martin, one of our ILB and ALB crew attended the event with his daughter, collecting vital funds to support our work."

There is more festive fun in Hogsthorpe on December 4-5 at Wren Farm, Helsey, where a Christmas Extravaganza is being held with craft stalls, Santa's Grotto and live music . The event runs from 11am to 5pm.

In Chapel St Leonards, brothers Adam and James Elton and James' partner Tanya have created their own display with around 9,000 lights.