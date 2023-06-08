Register
Vintage and classic tractors to go under the hammer at Rasen area sale

More than 70 vintage and classic tractors will go under the hammer in North Willingham next week.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST
More than 70 vintage and classic tractors are to go under the hammer in North WillinghamMore than 70 vintage and classic tractors are to go under the hammer in North Willingham
Amassed by the late John Simpson over a period of many years, the collection has the potential to sell for around £250,000 in total.

​Highlights of the 415-lot sale include a 1947 Field Marshall Series 1 with an estimate of £8,000; tree Massey Fergusons, including a 135, 130 and 25; a Caterpillar D4 with an estimate of £3,00 and a series of Fordson, International, John Deere, Allis Chalmers, Case, Minneapolis Moline and Nuffield examples.

​Oliver Godfrey, Head of the Machinery Division at Cheffins said: “John Simpson was a well-known member of the heritage tractor community and has amassed a comprehensive collection of beautifully maintained vintage and classic tractors. There are a number of highlight tractors going under the hammer, and we expect these to draw interest from both the UK and abroad.

"As a local farmer and a known vintage tractor specialist, John Simpson’s collection is also bound to draw interest from local Lincolnshire collectors.”

​The sale will take place on Saturday June 17 at North Willingham, with viewing on Friday June 16

only.

For more information, visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.​​​​​​​

