Vintage festival at Sutton on Sea brings touch of nostalgia to coast

The third Vintage-On-Sea Festival Weekend was hosted by Visit Lincs Coast BID in Sutton On Sea over the weekend.

Celebrating all things ‘vintage’, the event saw a variety of music and entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors came from all over the country to enjoy an array of live music, dance, re-Enactments, classic vehicles, street theatre, children’s entertainment and traditional fairground.

There was also be a vintage market – selling a selection of food, plants, and homemade crafts, gins and jewellery – and a Best Dressed Shop competition

Nicola McGarry, Visit Lincs Coast DBID Manager said: “Now in its third year, the Vintage on Sea event celebrates a bygone era in which some generations regard as Churchill says, ‘their finest hour’

"It's a fantastic event that sees the High Street in Sutton on Sea, roll back the years.

“So many visitors and businesses alike wore their wonderful outfits over the weekend, really adding to the ambience and they all looked fabulous.

“50’s and 60’s entertainment continued late into the evening at the Bacchus Hotel and the Beach Bar with a great line-up of live vintage music.

"Thank you to my wonderful team at Visit Lincs Coast, the businesses, and artists for all their hard work and support to make this event the success that it is.”

The next big event organised and funded by Visit Lincs Coast will be the Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender which takes place on July 15, 16 and 17.

1. Vintage of Sea at Sutton-on-Sea Dave Temple performing Photo: David Dawson

2. Vintage of Sea at Sutton-on-Sea Martin Pease of Mablethorpe with his Street Organ Photo: David Dawson

3. Vintage of Sea at Sutton-on-Sea Neil and Jane Goss of Mablethorpe with their 1936 Morris 8 Tourer Photo: David Dawson

4. Vintage of Sea at Sutton-on-Sea Crowds getting into the swing of things at Vintage of Sea at Sutton-on-Sea. Photo: David Dawson