Vintage tractor event returns to Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard this Father's Day

The tractor event returns to Marshall’s Yard this Father’s Day

The popular Tractor event is taking place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, with more than 25 Marshall tractors due to take part this year.

From 10am until 4pm tractor enthusiasts and shoppers will be given the chance to step back in time with a stunning display of these fantastic old vehicles which span almost two centuries of Marshalls Yard history, harking back to when the site was one of the leading manufacturers in the world.

The event is organised in conjunction with the Marshall Club who have once again organised an impressive display to include tractors dating back as far as 1930 and at least one steam roller from 1921.

The event will finish with the club’s traditional tractor road run around the town centre.

Ian Palmer, head of the Marshall Club said: “Following the cancellation of the 2020 Marshall Club meet due to Covid, last year saw the largest ever turnout of Marshall tractors and steam engines. For 2022, the meet returns to its customary date on Father’s Day and we hope to top last year’s event.

“The friendly meet is enjoyed by all ages and by both tractor enthusiasts and family shoppers. Please make sure you come along and see the tractors that were once built here up to 1998, forming a huge part of Gainsborough’s history.”