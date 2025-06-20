Vintage Tractors pull in the crowds at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

The annual event is a favourite with visitors every year and hundreds of people turned out on Sunday, June 15, to have a glimpse into the history books and the era when the Yard was the site of the world-famous Britannia Ironworks factory.

Around 35 Marshall steam engines and tractors were displayed at the annual event which takes place on Father’s Day every year – a highlight of the busy Marshall’s Yard diary.

The vehicles dated from 1900 to 1988 and were made at the factory which was founded in 1848 by William Marshall and once stood on the town centre site.

The tractor rally has been a regular feature in the award-winning shopping centre’s diary of events since it first opened in 2007 – reflecting on the history of the site. Private owners travel from across the region to take part in the event.

Ian Palmer, head of the Marshall Club, said: “We attend and plan lots of events through the year but this is always a really special one for us as it brings everything back to where it started.

“It’s fantastic to see the older people who worked at Marshalls or had relatives who worked there, but also the children who absolutely love to see the tractors, it really does appeal to all ages, and we always get such a lovely welcome at Marshall’s Yard.”

The development team behind Marshall’s Yard preserved several historic buildings when the Yard was built – and a steam crane which once operated in the factory stands as a striking entrance feature at the Yard.

Assistant Centre Manager at Marshall’s Yardm Rachel Nicholson, said: “It’s always a real privilege for the whole team to have these wonderful vehicles back at the Yard. We had hundreds of visitors who came to see the display, and the weather was lovely – what a fabulous way to celebrate Father’s Day.”

