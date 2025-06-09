Vintage tractors returning to Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard this Father's Day

Visitors to Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough will be taken back in time this weekend for the annual visit of the vintage tractors which gave the centre its famous name.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 Marshall’s steam engines and tractors will be displayed at the Yard – all created at the Britannia Ironworks factory founded in 1848 by William Marshall, which once stood on the town centre site.

The special event takes place on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, and attracts crowds of enthusiasts every year, organised in partnership with the Marshall Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and as well as the steam engine and tractor display there will be free face painting, a tractor scavenger hunt and special themed activities and food vendors.

The tractor rally is an annual event

The tractor rally has been a regular feature in the award-winning shopping centre’s diary of events since the centre first opened – reflecting on the history of the site and culminating in the historic vehicles driving out of the Yard and through the town.

The development team behind Marshall’s Yard lovingly preserved several historic buildings and the Britannia Statue which overlooks Beaumont Street when the centre was given a new lease of life as a retail, office and leisure development in 2007. The steam crane which once operated in the factory is now an entrance feature at the Yard.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re really proud of the history of the site and the town here at Marshall’s Yard and its always such a pleasure to welcome the Marshall Club and these wonderful vehicles to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a lovely way to celebrate Father’s Day as well as looking back at the history of the site and the factory which produced steam engines, tractors and other agricultural machinery. This is definitely a very special day for the Yard in our busy event calendar.”