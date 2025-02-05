Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Voices is seeking new members to help inform Lincolnshire Police service

VAWG Voices is an Independent Advisory Group currently seeking new members to join them in their quest of improving services for victims of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of Lincolnshire Police’s commitment to tackling VAWG, which includes acts of violence or abuse that disproportionately affect women and girls such as rape, sexual assault and domestic abuse.

The police say it is a priority to create an environment where women and girls can feel safe and be safe, free of fear and harassment and to do this, they need to listen to the voices of those with lived experience to shape their response and their VAWG Voices group has become an integral part of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the group said: “The VAWG Voices forum can’t change our past, but knowing that sharing our experiences can make a difference to what happens to someone else is very healing.”

VAWG Voices is an Independent Advisory Group currently seeking new members to join

The VAWG Voices group focus on the three key priorities, increasing trust and confidence in policing; pursuit of perpetrators; and creating safe spaces (in private, public, online and in schools).

Detective Superintendent Liz Rogers said: “Our established group of incredible women has been meeting for two years now, and members have been involved in some really important work.

“This includes visits to Crown Court to suggest changes in support of victims, attending police scrutiny panels and advising on communications campaigns for domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some members have volunteered to anonymously share their own experience in order to promote help and support to others – a very generous and brave step to take which we believe can really make a difference to other victims and survivors.”

Group members are asked to attend at least two meetings a year which are held quarterly via Microsoft Teams and supported by Lara Iggulden, who is the domestic abuse operational lead for the County’s Domestic Abuse Partnership.

Lara said: “Being part of the VAWG Voices group has been a privilege.

“Working in domestic abuse is rewarding in itself, however, being part of a group where women support each other and having lived experiences speak up, is so powerful and we’re only at the beginning of this journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you interested in being a part of positive change in policing? Do you have experience as a victim or survivor of violence against women and girls? If you have any questions, or are interested in joining the group you can find more information at www.lincs.police.uk or email [email protected].