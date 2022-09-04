Visit Lincs Coast flags fly for one of last times at continental market in Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy Lumley Road as shoppers explore the continental market.

The four-day market – featuring foods from the continent as well as crafts – created a Spanish Las Ramblas market feel along the tree-lined Lumley Road and saw hundreds of people browsing the stalls and popping into nearby shops and cafes on its first day yesterday (Thursday).

However, events like this and the weekend’s Wainfleet Bike Meet will no longer benefit from funding from the DBID, which ceased to operate on September 1.

As reported, the deadline for DBID ballot papers for the 975 businesses from Donna Nook in the north to Friskney in the south to return their ballot papers was on Wednesday.

Shoppers take a break at the Artisan coffee shop to enjoy the live music.

Three hundred and 62 businesses voted with 246 against paying a levy in addition to their business rates and rents for the DBID to continue marketing the coast for the next five years.

Anti-DBID protestors took to social media as soon as the resort’s main shopping street was closed and the continental market stalls were set up.

Danny Brookes, who owns a cafe in the High Street as will as a number of kiosks on the sea front, commented on a complaint about a stall outside Lorraine Snowdon’s shop selling bags and facing “the wrong way” and said: “This about sums up the none- listening BID. How can anyone say this is good for business?”

One business owner who disagreed is Chris Reynolds, owner of Artisan Coffee Design in Lumley Road.

Visit Lincs Coast flags flying for one of the last times at an event supported by the DBID before it was voted out.

He has organised live music in the street with tables and chairs outside al fresco style and said staff have been run off there feet.

"This is normally a boring Thursday and I have limited staff on,” he said. “We’ve been run off our feet.

"It’s been great and so was the Great British Bands event the BID organised for the Queen’s Jubilee – we were really busy then too.

"I have always been a supporter of the BID and am really sorry it has gone.”